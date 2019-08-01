€8 Million Bugatti EB110 Tribute Build Slots Reportedly Sold Out

Last week we broke the news that Bugatti may be bringing an EB110 SS inspired car to Pebble Beach and it sounds like this may be accurate.

TheSupercarblog is reporting that the Bugatti EB110 Tribute will be unveiled and will be limited to just 10 units worldwide.

The report goes on to mention that all 10 units have already been spoken for and that the base price will be €8 million but it is expected to rise to as much as €10 million (approx. R160 million).

According to their source, the first cars are expected to be delivered between late 2021 and early 2022.

We cannot wait to see this creation but that price tag is absolutely bonkers!