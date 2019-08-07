Jaguar XE SV Project 8 Gets Custom Verde Mantis Paint Job

The Jaguar XE SV Project 8 is already a special car in ‘regular’ form but if you happen to land yourself a build slot, why be regular?

Just 300 examples of this British brute will ever be built and this owner decided to take the SVO creation to a higher level of uniqueness with a custom paint colour.

It is none other than a well-known Lamborghini green hue called Verde Mantis and because the car is so wild we think it works perfectly.

As a reminder, it packs a 441 kW (591 hp) 5.0-litre supercharged V8 with 700 Nm of torque. This is connected to an eight-speed Quickshift transmission which allows the super sedan to hit 100 km/h in just 3.4 seconds before going on to a top speed of 321 km/h.