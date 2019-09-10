Volkswagen Unveils All-Electric ID.3 With As Much As 550km Of Range

Back in 1938, Volkswagen reformed the automotive industry with the original Beetle also known as the Bug. Eight decades later the German manufacturer seeks to repeat that piece of history with the first-ever mass-produced all-electric car – the ID.3.

Being the first to ride on the modular EV platform, the Volkswagen ID.3 offers up to a 550km range depending on the battery option buyers will tick once production kicks off in November. Volkswagen is also proud to announce that there are already 30,000 units that have been pre-ordered.

The VW ID.3 takes the body of a five-door hatchback albeit with some smart packaging that allows for more interior space. The flat, high-voltage battery pack is mounted underbody, while components such as the AC compressor and steering rack are integrated upfront. The battery pack also forms a compact unit with the electric motor mounted to the rear axle along with the single-speed gearbox. The clever packaging results in a drag coefficient of 0.267 while curb weight is at 1,719 kilograms.

The battery packs are available in three options, with the entry-level being a 45-kWh offering a range of 330 kilometres. The ID.3 1st Edition, however, is offered with the 58-kWh battery pack that offers driving range of 420 kilometres. If these two options still sound a bit sparing then you’ll be happy to know that there’s a range-topping 77-kWh option with a range of 550 kilometres. With a 100-kW quick charger, drivers can get a range of 290 kilometres in a 30-minute charge.

Volkswagen will launch the ID.3 in 1st Edition trim which in base form offers satellite navigation, heated steering wheel and front seats as well as 18-inch alloys to name a few. A step-up Plus model adds parking camera, adaptive cruise control, keyless entry and system start, more refined upholstery, tinted windows, matrix LED lights and a set of 19-inch wheels.

The rather glitzy individual is offered a range-topping Max trim level. This model adds a head-up display, a Beats audio system, panoramic roof and 20-inch wheels.

Lastly, performance. According to Volkswagen, the ID.3 packs “rapid” acceleration rates. While we are yet to find out about the figures, it is said that the rear-mounted electric motor is good for 204 hp (150 kW) and 310 Nm of torque which will propel the EV to a limited top speed of 160 km/h.