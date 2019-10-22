ABT Pumps New Audi TT RS Up To 453 HP (338 kW)

Audi’s recent reveals of their RS6 and RS7 models might just be one of the biggest talking points about the company this year. However, also new is a refreshed TT RS which is set to turn heads wherever it goes. As a result, tuner company ABT has gotten their hands on one of these and it promises to be a supercar slayer.

The addition of a new ECU means that the Audi TT RS now pushes 453hp (338 kW) from its 2.5-litre 5-cylinder engine. Torque figures also increase by quite a bit. In its stock form, the engine produces 461 Nm of torque, however, thanks to the ECU it produces 529 Nm of torque. “Of course with the ABT way of performance tuning, all the safety features of the original engine stay active, offering a safe and reliable power increase,” says ABT.

Although ABT hasn’t specified how much faster their car is over the normal TT RS, the ‘normal’ TT RS still does 0 to 100km/h (62mph) in a mere 3.7 seconds and will continue to do a top speed of 280 km/h (174mph).

An addition that customers will like is the new stainless steel sports exhaust setup with dual tail tips in the rear. Neighbours will certainly not take too kindly to this exhaust in the mornings.

New wheels are available in either a 19-inch matte black colour or one can opt for the 20-inch ‘GR’ wheels in either matte black or gloss black finish. It is quite clear that more ‘special’ exterior options can be chosen to your ABT TT RS.