Aston Martin Share First Images Of New Vantage Roadster

The new Aston Martin Vantage Roadster is expected to launch in a few months but the first images of the prototype have already been released.

As expected, it keeps its low, wide stance of the Coupé variant with styling changes limited to the addition of a canvas folding soft top.

Aston Martin confirmed that they will offer a convertible variant of every model in its current line-up, except the four-door Rapide, which is now only on sale in performance-focused AMR form. At this stage, it is not confirmed if the Vantage AMR (six-speed manual gearbox) will be offered in drop-top form.

No technical details of the new model have been revealed yet, but it’s expected to retain the same 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 pushing out 503 horses and 685 Nm of torque. It is expected to suffer from a fractional performance drop due to the extra weight of the folding roof and the required structural bracing.