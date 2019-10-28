Lamborghini Preview 830 HP (619 kW) Track-Only Aventador SVR

Lamborghini confirmed the rumours of a track-only hypercar this weekend with the announcement of the Squadra Corse developed V12 bull.

At this stage, it is expected to be called the Aventador SVR but that could change when they reveal the monster next year.

The video below gives us a decent look at some of the significant features of the 830 hp (619 kW) hypercar. There seems to be a massive rear wing and a large roof scoop as well as dual air intakes in the front hood and centre-lock wheels with Pirelli tires and Brembo brakes.

It will use the 6.5-litre naturally aspirated V12 from the Aventador SVJ (dialled up as mentioned above) but will be connected to a six-speed Xtrac sequential transmission replacing the seven-speed ISR of the SVJ.

Reports and rumours indicate that just 40 units will be produced and they are all spoken for.