Lamborghini Aventador SVR Rumored To Pack 830 HP (619 kW) Naturally Aspirated V12

Just yesterday we spoke of a Lamborghini Aventador SVR in the works and today we get a little more information albeit very speculative.

According to McLarenLife forum member Champagne612, the Aventador SVR will be the last generation of naturally aspirated V12 power before it receives hybrid assistance.

When asked by another member of the forum if it was road legal, he said it is “Lamborghini’s version of FXX – doubtful street legal.”

The same forum poster goes on to confirm he has spec’d a Sian and that the new V12 Lamborghini will get 830 hp (619 kW) and it is “beyond expectations.”

It is said to be limited to 40 units with the first cars being delivered in 2021.

At this stage, it would be safe to assume that the Aventador SVR will feature a more aggressive aero package and a stripped-out interior.

So if this speculation is accurate, then we may just see Lamborghini competing in the FIA WEC in the near future with a race car derived from this creation.