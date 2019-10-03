TechArt Upgrade New Porsche 911 With Some Gold Wheels and Wild Wing

TechArt is an extremely well known Porsche tuner and they are better known for their crazy GTstreet R and GTstreet RS creations based on the previous 911 Turbo and Turbo S. Now they have turned their attention to the new 911 (992) with a sweet set of performance and cosmetic upgrades.

Aesthetically you will notice the large front bumper splitter, joined by new side skirts, a rear diffuser, and a massive fixed rear wing at the back. This is no regular rear wing though because it is made of a glass-like transparent and high-tensile polycarbonate material called Makrolon. If the wing is simply not your thing, TechArt offers you a stylish spoiler add-on that attaches to the factory spoiler as an alternative.

In terms of power, TechArt brings a performance kit, boosting the power output of the 911 Carrera 4S to 503 hp (375 kW) and 610 Nm of torque, up 59 hp (44 kW) and 80 Nm from the factory. Weirdly enough, the upgrade is only accessible when the car is in Sport and Sport Plus modes, while in Normal mode the 911 remains in factory configuration.

Wrapping up the package is a set of TechArt Daytona II wheels sporting a special design inspired by the wheel design of some Porsche 911 (996). You can also opt for a lower sports suspension (30mm), as well as a sports exhaust system with controllable exhaust valves.