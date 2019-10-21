Toyota Bringing Big Wing Supra 3000GT Concept To SEMA

The 2019 SEMA show is just around the corner and the TRD team from Toyota will be bringing a wild-winged Supra 3000GT Concept as shown in these teaser images and clip below.

The teaser video indicates that the new model takes inspiration from the 1994 Toyota Supra TRD 3000GT concept (see at bottom of post) which took inspiration from the racing version at the time by wearing a vented hood, wider fenders, and a big wing.

At this stage, it has not been made clear if TRD will be putting these parts into production but it is a possibility.

SEMA will likely be swamped with many different takes on the new Supra but manufacturer creations like this are always a little more intriguing as it could tease a future offering.