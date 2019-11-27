New Toyota Supra by AC Schnitzer

The new Toyota Supra is one of the most talked-about cars of recent times and yes we know the link to BMW is strong. So strong in fact that BMW tuning specialist, AC Schnitzer is now offering new components and upgrades for a Toyota for the first time in their history.

Under the hood, they crank the six-cylinder engine up to 294 kW with 100 Nm of additional torque. The tuner did not release what the extra grunt does to the performance figures but it should shave a tenth or so off the 100 km/h sprint time of 4.3 seconds.

There are a handful of exterior components giving the Supra a lot more presence. This includes a new front splitter, carbon bonnet vents and a carbon “racing” wing which can be spec’d with or without a Gurney flap.

At the rear, you will find new exhausts which apparently “offers a sonorous sound and a sporty look thanks to two tailpipes in carbon or black anodised stainless steel.”

A set of RS coilover suspension can be fitted to drop the ride height by 25 mm to not only give a better stance but to significantly improve dynamics and driving fun.

An AC Schnitzer package would not be complete with a set of new shoes. You can choose between 20-inch rims as AC1 Light Alloy Rims in BiColor or Anthracite or AC3 Lightweight Forged Wheels in Silver/Anthracite or Anthracite/Silver.

As is usual with AC Schnitzer, each AC Schnitzer performance upgrade comes with subassembly warranty up to 36 months. This means that the customer is on the safe side “in the worst case”.