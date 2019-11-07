News

Rolls-Royce Cullinan Black Badge Revealed With 600 HP (447 kW)

By Zero2Turbo

It was only a matter of time until the Rolls-Royce Cullinan received the Black Badge treatment and here we have it sporting more power and a new expression.

The Black Badge changes are more noticeable on the exterior thanks to a darkened Spirit of Ecstasy badge finished in high-gloss black chrome, and matching darkened chrome on surfaces like the front grille surround, side frame finishers, and exhaust top off the look. It also sports some new 22-inch wheels finished in a darkened silver-and-black two-tone finish. Those wheels wrap around giant rotors clamped down on by red brake calipers which is a first for Rolls-Royce.

Black accents make their way into the cabin as well and there is also a luxury carbon fibre finish on the dash and center console.

Rolls-Royce’s signature starlight headliner is available for the first time in the Cullinan and it even features a unique shooting star element.

Under the massive hood sits an upgraded 6.8-litre V12 which pumps out 600 hp (447 kW) and 900 Nm of torque. That is a substantial hike over the 563 hp (420 kW) and 850 Nm of the ‘standard’ model.

The Rolls-Royce Cullinan Black Badge is currently available to customers and you can bet it will be very heavy on the pocket.

