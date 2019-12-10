Koenigsegg Jesko V8 Fires Up For The First Time

It has been rather quiet on the Koenigsegg front but the manufacturer took to Instagram recently to share a short clip of their Agera RS replacement, the Jesko, firing up its beastly V8 for the first time.

The video seen below gives us the rare opportunity to hear the lovely soundtrack generated by a newly developed twin-turbo 5.0-litre V8 engine which will develop 1,280 hp (954 kW; 1,297 PS) on regular fuel and as much as 1,600 hp (1,193 kW; 1,622 PS) on E85 biofuel. According to the Swedish marque, the engine has the lightest crankshaft ever fitted to a V8, weighing in at just 12.5 kilograms.

We think you are witnessing the future fastest production car in the world as they are confident the Jesko will surpass the 300 mph mark and eclipse the 304.7 mph speed set by Bugatti in the Chiron Super Sport 300+ prototype.

All 125 build slots for the Jesko are spoken for with a starting price of around $2.8 million. Production of customer cars is scheduled to commence towards the end of 2020 at a rate of just one vehicle per week.