First Chevrolet Corvette C8 Sells For R43 Million at Auction

Barrett-Jackson auction this weekend saw the very first 2020 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray cross the auction block.

The car seen above is not the actual car as VIN #001 has not been built yet and will actually be finished in black with a black interior. It will also be kitted with the Z51 Performance Package, 3LT trim, the available performance data recorder, and GT2 seats.

The hammer fell at a whopping $3 million (approx. R43 million) ending up in the hands of NASCAR team owner and car collector, Rick Hendrick.

For those who do know, that is a whopping $2.92 million (approx. R42 million) more than the RRP of the 2020 Chevy Corvette C8. All of the money raised from the sale will benefit the Detroit Childrens’ Fund that aims to improve public education throughout Detroit.

“I am the number one Corvette junkie in the world,” said Hendrick after the auction. “Thanks to Chevrolet and Barrett-Jackson, because they always pick charities that are so good and help so many people.”

Mr Hendrick is no stranger to this scene as about a year ago he parted with $2.5 million for the first 2019 Ford GT Heritage Edition and also owns the first 2018 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE, first 2017 Acura NSX, first C7 Corvette Stingray, first C7 Z06, and the first C7 ZR1.