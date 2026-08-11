1,560 HP (1,163 kW) Rezvani Beast X Turns The Corvette C8 Into A Hypercar

Rezvani has taken the already potent C8 Corvette platform and pushed it into territory normally reserved for seven-figure hypercars. The result is the new Beast X, an American-built machine claiming an extraordinary 1,560 hp (1,163 kW) and production limited to just five cars worldwide.

While its roots can be traced back to Chevrolet’s mid-engined sports car, very little about the Beast X could be described as ordinary.

Rezvani Beast X Takes The C8 Corvette To Another Level

Beneath the dramatically redesigned exterior sits the architecture of the Chevrolet Corvette C8, but Rezvani has extensively reworked the package to create something considerably more extreme.

The mid-engine configuration remains, providing the ideal starting point for the company’s transformation. Rezvani has then turned its attention to the bodywork, drivetrain and engine to separate the Beast X from the car beneath it.

The Corvette has already demonstrated just how much potential exists within this platform. Chevrolet itself recently pushed the boundaries with the 1,233 hp Corvette ZR1X, while the Corvette Z06 can even be ordered in South Africa.

Rezvani has been following this extreme approach for years. Models such as the Tank established the company as a manufacturer willing to dramatically reinvent existing platforms, and the Beast X applies a similar philosophy with an obvious focus on outright speed.

Twin-Turbo V8 Produces 1,560 HP

The headline feature is a custom-built 6.2-litre twin-turbocharged V8 using fully forged internal components.

Rezvani claims the engine develops a staggering 1,560 hp (1,163 kW), accompanied by 1,735 Nm (1,280 lb-ft) of torque.

Power is delivered through an eight-speed dual-clutch transmission and an all-wheel-drive system, helping the Beast X put its enormous output onto the road.

According to Rezvani, the Beast X can accelerate from zero to 97 km/h (60 mph) in just 1.9 seconds.

That puts it deep into modern hypercar territory and makes it considerably more powerful than even Chevrolet’s flagship Corvette offerings.

Just Five Rezvani Beast X Examples Will Be Built

Huge power figures are only part of the Beast X story. Rezvani intends to produce just five examples worldwide, making this one of the company’s most exclusive creations to date.

Reservations are being accepted with a refundable $1,500 (approximately R25,035) deposit.

With only five production slots planned, the Beast X is clearly aimed at collectors looking for something considerably rarer than a factory Corvette, while still retaining the fundamentals of America’s most famous mid-engined sports car.