Mercedes-AMG A 45 S Cranked To 592 HP (442 kW) by RENNtech

By Zero2Turbo

RENNtech is no strange to tuning Mercedes-AMG models and their latest project sees the little A 45 S taken to a whole new level.

The little AMG leaves the factory with 416 horsepower (310 kW) and 500 Nm which is mighty impressive in the hot hatch world but RENNtech will offer kits that can push the power as high as 592 hp (442 kW).

The power gain comes courtesy of a modified turbocharger, exhaust, and engine software. If you don’t want the top offering, you can boost output to 469 hp (349 kW) and 575 Nm that only requires software changes (no mechanical changes).

At this time the tuner does not have performance figures for the hyper hatch but don’t be surprised to see this angry little German shed a few tenths off the 3.9 seconds 0 to 100 km/h sprint time.

RENNtech will offer customers an optional downpipe and sports catalytic converter and even an upgraded exhaust that improves the vehicle’s sound but retains the original catalytic converter.

Cosmetically they will offer 19 and 20-inch wheels for the A 45 which will be available in either cast or forged construction.

