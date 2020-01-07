News

New Bugatti Hypercar Teased Ahead of Geneva

By Zero2Turbo

The new year has just begun and already the folks at Bugatti are teasing something new on their Instagram page.

Last year we got the ludicrously expensive Bugatti La Voiture Noire at the Geneva Motor Show and this year we could see something new.

Related Posts

One-Off Bugatti Veyron Grand Sport Vitesse Scale Model Costs…

This Bugatti Chiron Key Costs An Eye Watering R8 Million

Not much is known about the beast hiding under the cover but it is more than likely a new variant of the Chiron. We have the Chiron Sport already but could it be an even more hardcore version of this?

If you have any insider information for us, drop us a mail.

You might also like
News

One-Off Bugatti Veyron Grand Sport Vitesse Scale Model Costs R170k

News

This Bugatti Chiron Key Costs An Eye Watering R8 Million

News

Bugatti Veyron Maintenance Costs are Astronomical

News

Bugatti Reveal Sinister Chiron Noire Special Edition

News

The Average Bugatti Customer Spends R5 Million Just On Options

News

Bugatti Veyron Grand Sport Vitesse and Chiron Arrive in South Africa

Comments
WhatsApp WhatsApp us