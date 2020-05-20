‘Little Brother’ Of SSC Tuatara Planned

The SSC Tuatara is a serious piece of kit with a serious price tag attached but it sounds like there is something in the pipeline that is in a few more individuals price range.

In an interview with Top Gear magazine, SSC head honcho Jerod Shelby announced a second model is planned and it will slot underneath the $2 million ‘300 mph’ hypercar. He didn’t go into many details, but he did mention it will be Tuatara’s “little brother” similar in design and performance.

This ‘entry-level’ model will be”scaled down and priced in a range where a much larger portion of the population can purchase and enjoy it.”

Shelby did not offer any more details on the model but we can assume that a lower price tag likely implies a higher number of production cars.

As a reminder, SSC is only making 100 Tuataras and deliveries have already begun.