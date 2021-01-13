News

New Audi RS3 To Get Golf 8 R AWD System Says Report

By Zero2Turbo

Fans of the four rings will get to see the all-new Audi RS3 this year but not too much is known other than the fact that it will be a properly rapid hatch.

Auto Bild claims to shed light on some new performance and technical details.

According to the report, the 2.5-litre inline-five turbo engine will be cranked up to 420 hp (313 kW) with a nice round 500 Nm of torque. That makes it 20 hp (15 kW) more powerful than the outgoing models. This confirms the figure we quoted in December last year.

Related Posts

Driven | Audi A6 40 TDI

New Audi RS3 To Reportedly Debut In September 2021 With…

Auto Bild also heard that the engineers are looking to give the new RS3 the same newly developed all-wheel-drive introduced last year by Volkswagen for the new Golf R and the first-ever Tiguan R. The AWD’s highlight is the ability to distribute torque not just between the front and rear axles, but also between the two rear wheels.

The system is called 4Motion with R-Performance Torque Vectoring but Audi will simply call it Quattro in the RS3 models.

We find it a bit amusing that Audi could potentially be using hardware originally designed and developed for a VW model when previous reports suggest Audi refused to allow VW to use the 2.5-litre engine for the Golf 8 R.

Anyway, lets wait and see what comes of this but it will need to pack one mighty punch to become the ultimate hot hatch.

Source Auto Bild
You might also like
Driven

Driven | Audi A6 40 TDI

News

New Audi RS3 To Reportedly Debut In September 2021 With Around 420 HP (313 kW)

News

VW Not Selling Lamborghini or Ducati, Audi To Control Bentley

News

Mercedes-AMG A35 vs Audi S3 Sportback vs BMW M135i Hot Hatch Drag Race

News

Menacing Mansory Audi RS Q8 Revealed With 780 HP (574 kW)

News

Audi RS6 GTO Concept Pays Homage To The Legendary 90 Quattro IMSO GTO

Comments
WhatsApp WhatsApp us