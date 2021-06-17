Hotter Porsche Cayenne Coupe Variant Grabs Nürburgring SUV Lap Record

The yet-to-be-named hotter variant of the Porsche Cayenne Coupe family has grabbed the title of worlds fastest production SUV to lap the Nürburgring Nordschleife with a time of 7 minutes 38.925 seconds.

This time ensure it pips the Audi RS Q8’s previous record-setting time of 7:42.253 which is a big margin in this playing field.

“This Cayenne model is a top performer. During its development, we focused on exceptional on-road performance. Our record-breaking Cayenne is based on the Cayenne Turbo Coupé, though more systematically designed for maximum longitudinal and lateral dynamics,” said Vice President of Product Line Cayenne Stefan Weckbach.

At the top of the Cayenne output-pile sits the Turbo S E-Hybrid with its 671 hp (500 kW) whie this new Cayenne Coupe model will sit just below that with 631 hp (470 kW) and 850 Nm (626 lb-ft) of torque. Sure it may have less power than the E-Hybrid, but clearly it is a faster machine.

This hotter new variant will only be available in Coupe guise due to the lower center of gravity. It is also a tad lighter, making it the perfect basis for the “sportiest Cayenne to date,” according to the model’s chief engineer Rico Löscher.

This flagship version will also boast a lightweight active aero pack made from carbon fibre as well as carbon-ceramic brakes as standard.

Porsche is also making changes to the air suspension to bring the SUV closer to the road for better handling, further improved by revisions made to the rear-wheel steering and active anti-roll stabilization systems.