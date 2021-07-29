Check Out The 2022 Cape Town Formula E Track

A couple of weeks back we received confirmation that Cape Town had been added to the provisional 2022 Formula E calendar and now thanks to our friends at Double Apex, we have the proposed track layout for the first-ever Formula E race in South Africa.

As you will see below, the Cape Town Stadium will be the middle of the track with the start line closer to the sports fields. It does not look too technical and as rumoured it does not pass through the stadium itself but nonetheless, we will see a host of super-fast battery-powered race cars tearing up a local street circuit.

Jaguar South Africa, Founding Partner to the Formula E Cape Town E-Prix bid, supported the drive to host the first Formula E event in Cape Town.

Gary Ekerold, Sporting Manager Jaguar Racing, said: “On behalf of Jaguar Racing and the five South Africans involved directly in our team, we’d like to say congratulations to Formula E, e-Movement and obviously Jaguar South Africa as Founding Partner to this bid. We’ve been to New York with the Statue of Liberty, Paris with the Eiffel Tower, and now we will go to Cape Town with Table Mountain in the background.

“Cape Town has put itself in Pole Position to have its share of global tourism, and hopefully this will have positive implications for its economy. It’s been a long time since South Africa has hosted an FIA World Championship single seater racing event [since the 1993 South African Grand Prix], so to go back there and show Cape Town all about e-mobility and electric racing is absolutely fantastic”

Alberto Longo, Formula E Co-Founder and CEO, said: “South Africa ticks the box of every single thing we need in order to host a race of Formula E. To start with I’m sure you’re aware we race in the heart of the biggest cities in the world. We want to go to iconic venues that you can really identify very quickly in one shot on TV, and I think this is one of the main reasons we are in South Africa – because they really offer us one of the best, most amazing locations that we will ever do a race at. Having Table Mountain as a backdrop which is a landmark of the city, the sea, the stadium, I think we are going to be able to put a fantastic event up there.

“And then the passion of South Africans, the heritage of motorsport there, they just love motorsports. I think it’s a place where every serious and professional motorsport series must do an event. Without saying we have amazing partners there, amazing promoters, and the city has expressed an interest in hosting an event there for a long time, so all the things that needed to happen in order for us to decide on a new venue happened in South Africa”.