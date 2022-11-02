The Rimac Nevera Is SO Much Quicker Than The Lamborghini Aventador SVJ

The Rimac Nevera ushers in a new genre of speed thanks to four electric motors but just how much quicker is it compared to a very quick Lamborghini?

TopGear recently got their hands on the EV hypercar and popped Chris Harris behind the wheel. It Is so rapid that Harris claims that the Nevera is not driving but more of an “out-of-body experience”.

To put the performance of the Never into perspective, they line up a magnificent blue Lamborghini Aventador SVJ for a drag race.

The SVJ packs the majestic 6.5-litre V12 punching out 759 hp (566 kW) and 720 Nm (531 lb-ft) of torque.

As mentioned the Nevera is in another league and with an electric motor at each wheel, the total output is a totally mind-boggling 1,914 hp (1,427 kW) and 2,360 Nm (1,741 lb-ft).

Push play and watch the total domination but in saying this, we know which one we would rather have and its probably the same one you are going to choose.