BMW Reveals New M2 xDrive as 2026 MotoGP BMW M Award Prize

MotoGP provided the backdrop for a major BMW M debut this weekend as BMW officially revealed the all-new BMW M2 xDrive, the car that will be awarded to the winner of the 2026 BMW M Award.

The unveiling took place at the Balaton Park Circuit during the Hungarian Grand Prix weekend, marking the first public appearance of the latest addition to the M2 range. The annual BMW M Award remains one of MotoGP’s most coveted prizes, recognising the rider who accumulates the most qualifying points throughout the season.

BMW M2 Gains xDrive for the First Time

The biggest talking point surrounding the new M2 xDrive is the addition of BMW’s all-wheel-drive system. This marks the first time an M2 model has been offered with xDrive, giving the compact performance coupe improved traction and enhanced performance in all weather conditions.

Power comes from BMW’s familiar turbocharged inline-six engine equipped with BMW M TwinPower Turbo technology. Output remains unchanged from the recently announced M2 xDrive, but the added grip delivers a noticeable performance advantage.

BMW claims the new M2 xDrive can sprint from 0 to 100 km/h in just 3.7 seconds, making it 0.3 seconds quicker than the rear-wheel-drive version.

The special MotoGP prize car is finished in an eye-catching BMW Individual Borusan Turkish Blue paint finish, a colour making its debut on the M2 range.

MotoGP Stars Put the M2 xDrive to the Test

Following the reveal, the action shifted from the presentation stage to the racetrack.

Popular automotive content creator Becky Evans, better known as Queen B, joined reigning MotoGP World Champion Jorge Martín for BMW M’s entertaining “BMW M Racing Balance” challenge.

The challenge tests both driver precision and passenger composure. While the driver pushes for the quickest lap possible, the passenger must hold a bowl filled with balls and prevent them from spilling during the high-speed run around the circuit.

The exercise showcased the balanced chassis dynamics and all-wheel-drive capability of the new M2 xDrive under demanding track conditions.

BMW M Award Continues a Long-Standing MotoGP Tradition

BMW M has been rewarding MotoGP’s fastest qualifiers since 2003, making the BMW M Award one of the longest-running partnerships in the championship.

The award follows the same points structure used during MotoGP races. Riders earn points based on their qualifying position at every Grand Prix weekend, with the rider accumulating the highest total by season’s end taking home a specially selected BMW M performance vehicle.

The trophy cabinet of BMW M Award winners reads like a who’s who of modern motorcycle racing.

Record-holder Marc Márquez has claimed the award eight times, including the most recent edition. Three-time winner Francesco Bagnaia has also enjoyed considerable success, while other past recipients include Valentino Rossi, Casey Stoner, Jorge Lorenzo, Fabio Quartararo, Sete Gibernau and Nicky Hayden.

With the addition of all-wheel drive and a more focused performance package, the BMW M2 xDrive will undoubtedly be a highly desirable prize for whichever rider tops the MotoGP qualifying standings in 2026.