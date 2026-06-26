Lamborghini Teases New Urus ‘SE Performante’ Ahead of 1 July Reveal

Lamborghini has pulled the curtain back just enough to confirm something exciting is coming. The Italian supercar maker has released a teaser for a new high-performance Urus variant set to break cover on 1 July, describing it with typically theatrical restraint as the beginning of “a new chapter” shaped by “cutting-edge innovation and pure adrenaline.”

What the Teaser Actually Shows

The single image shared by Lamborghini is deliberately cropped to the rear end, but it gives away more than the company may have intended. The upper carbon fibre spoiler appears to carry over from the outgoing model, while a mid-mounted wing sits below it, noticeably larger than anything we have seen on a production Urus before. Updated tail lights are visible, along with aerodynamic elements that echo the styling direction established by the Urus SE. A carbon fibre roof also appears to feature, though Lamborghini has not confirmed anything officially.

What Spy Shots Have Already Revealed

Test mules spotted out in the wild have already filled in much of the picture. The front end looks set for an evolutionary update rather than a complete redesign, with revised horizontal blades, reshaped air intakes, and a fresh daytime running light signature differentiating it from the SE. The rear is expected to receive a new bumper, diffuser, and exhaust arrangement to complete the package.

A Plug-In Hybrid Powertrain Under the Skin

Here is where things get interesting. Where the original Urus Performante relied on a twin-turbo 4.0-litre V8 producing 657 hp (490 kW) and 850 Nm (627 lb-ft) of torque, the updated model is widely expected to swap that combustion-only setup for the plug-in hybrid system currently found in the Urus SE. That system pairs the same V8 with a 25.9 kWh battery pack and an electric motor integrated into an eight-speed automatic gearbox, resulting in a combined output of 789 hp (588 kW) in SE specification.

Given the Performante nameplate’s track record of wringing out every last advantage through weight reduction and aerodynamic focus, the new model should push beyond the SE’s 0-100 km/h (0-62 mph) time of 3.4 seconds and improve on its 56 km (35-mile) electric-only range. Expect a power figure that betters the SE’s 789 hp (588 kW), though Lamborghini is not yet confirming numbers.

Carbon Fibre to Counter the Hybrid Weight Penalty

The elephant in the room with any PHEV performance car is the battery weight, and Lamborghini appears to be addressing that head-on. The original Performante used an extensive carbon fibre programme to shed 47 kg from the standard Urus, and a similar approach is expected here. Carbon fibre body panels, structural components, and aerodynamic elements should all play a role in keeping the kerb weight in check despite the added mass of the electrified drivetrain.

July 1 Cannot Come Soon Enough

With the reveal just days away, it is clear Lamborghini is not planning a minor update. A sharper, lighter, more aerodynamically focused take on the hybrid Urus, with meaningful power over the SE and a weight-saving mission driven by carbon fibre, looks set to make July 1 a significant moment for Sant’Agata Bolognese.