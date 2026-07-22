Donkervoort P24 RS Brings 600 HP (447 kW) to Right-Hand Drive Buyers Worldwide

Dutch performance car specialist Donkervoort is taking a significant step in its global expansion by introducing the P24 RS in right-hand drive form for the first time in the company’s 49-year history.

Previously focused primarily on left-hand drive markets, the lightweight supercar manufacturer has already established a presence in North America and the Middle East. The addition of right-hand drive production now opens the door to customers in several key international markets.

The company has confirmed that it is already accepting orders from buyers in right-hand drive countries, highlighting strong early demand for the new model.

Engineered From the Ground Up for Global Markets

Rather than simply converting an existing platform, the P24 RS was designed from the outset to accommodate right-hand drive production.

The latest model also introduces several technical innovations that distinguish it from previous Donkervoort models, including the brand’s new PTC (Power To Choose) engine, an advanced Ex-Core carbon-fibre front subframe and a continued obsession with minimising weight.

According to Managing Director Denis Donkervoort, expanding into right-hand drive markets became possible thanks to the all-new engine architecture, while customer demand made the decision an easy one.

The P24 RS will now be available in markets including the United Kingdom, Japan, Singapore, Hong Kong, Australia and New Zealand.

600 HP (447 kW) in a 780 kg Package

Performance remains the defining characteristic of the P24 RS.

Its bespoke twin-turbocharged 3.5-litre V6 develops up to 600 hp (447 kW) while the car weighs just 780 kg (dry). This gives it one of the most extreme power-to-weight ratios of any production vehicle currently on sale.

The innovative Power To Choose system allows drivers to instantly switch between 400 hp (298 kW), 500 hp (373 kW) and the full 600 hp (447 kW) depending on road conditions or driving preference.

Peak torque stands at 800 Nm (590 lb-ft).

Remarkably, Donkervoort claims it is currently the only production car producing 600 hp while weighing less than 1,000 kg.

Hypercar Performance Without Sacrificing Practicality

Despite its uncompromising focus on driving engagement, the P24 RS still offers a surprising level of usability.

Owners benefit from 298 litres of luggage space, a removable Twin Targa roof and adjustable driver settings for power delivery, traction control and suspension.

Performance figures are equally impressive.

The P24 RS reaches 200 km/h (124 mph) in just 7.4 seconds, continues beyond 300 km/h and is capable of generating more than 2.3 g of lateral cornering force.

Lightweight Engineering Remains the Core Philosophy

Weight reduction has always been central to Donkervoort’s engineering philosophy and the P24 RS continues that tradition.

The chassis combines a welded tubular structure with innovative Ex-Core carbon-fibre reinforcements, creating an exceptionally rigid yet lightweight platform.

The car measures 4,000 mm in length and rides on a 2,420 mm wheelbase while meeting modern safety and emissions regulations without compromising its featherweight construction.

Strong Demand Ahead of Limited Production

Production of the P24 RS will remain highly exclusive.

Donkervoort plans to build just 150 examples, with specifications already being finalised for customers across Europe, the United States, Asia and the United Kingdom.

More than 100 cars have already been reserved, leaving relatively few build slots available.