BMW M2 M Performance Track Kit Beats M2 CS Around Nürburgring

BMW M has demonstrated just how much difference a focused track package can make after the BMW M2 fitted with the new M Performance Track Kit lapped the Nürburgring Nordschleife in an impressive 7:25.068. That time is 0.5 seconds quicker than the already rapid BMW M2 CS, highlighting the effectiveness of the extensive chassis and aerodynamic upgrades.

Rather than chasing outright power, BMW’s latest performance package focuses on improving handling precision, stability and confidence, allowing drivers to extract more from the M2 during demanding circuit sessions.

According to Jonas Krauss, Head of Product Management for BMW M Performance Parts, the new package has been designed specifically for enthusiasts looking for uncompromising performance during track days while maintaining full road legality.

M Performance Track Kit Developed for Serious Track Day Drivers

The M Performance Track Kit has been engineered for owners who regularly take their cars onto closed circuits but still require a road-legal setup for everyday driving.

Its biggest changes focus on aerodynamics and suspension, with the package including:

Adjustable front splitter

Aerodynamic flicks

Manually adjustable swan-neck rear wing

Dedicated Race Mode for the rear wing

New road-approved coilover suspension featuring a motorsport-derived damper system

Working together, these components significantly improve front-end response, high-speed stability and overall grip, making the M2 an even sharper and more confidence-inspiring machine at the limit.

Developed Alongside BMW M Engineers

This wasn’t simply a collection of aftermarket components.

BMW M Performance engineers worked closely with the core BMW M development team throughout the project. The aerodynamic package was refined inside BMW’s wind tunnel, while the chassis calibration was completed by BMW M chassis development engineer and Nürburgring record holder Jörg Weidinger.

The result is a package that builds on the already capable BMW M2 by delivering greater accuracy through corners, improved balance and increased confidence during aggressive driving.

For enthusiasts looking to maximise their time on track without sacrificing road usability, the new M Performance Track Kit offers a factory-developed solution that pushes the M2 even closer to full motorsport territory.