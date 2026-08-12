LARTE Design Gives Cadillac Escalade-V ESV Bespoke Ice Carbon Makeover

LARTE Design has completed another distinctive Cadillac Escalade-V ESV project, this time using a custom pale-blue carbon finish known as Ice Carbon.

Based around the German tuner’s ESTHETE package, the build combines the Escalade’s factory pearl-white paintwork with 15 bespoke exterior components made from dry carbon. What makes it particularly unusual is that the blue colour isn’t simply painted over the finished carbon. Instead, the pigment is incorporated directly into the material during production.

Ice Carbon Goes Beyond Traditional Coloured Carbon

Rather than choosing a shade from an existing catalogue, the owner supplied LARTE Design with a specific colour they wanted incorporated into the project.

The resulting Ice Carbon finish carries the pale blue pigment through the carbon layer itself, allowing the weave and texture underneath to remain visible. The colour and carbon fibre are cured together rather than having a conventional painted finish applied afterwards.

LARTE says the process isn’t limited to this particular shade either. Customers can provide their own colour, which can then be developed into a personalised carbon finish.

15 Components Transform The Escalade-V ESV

The ESTHETE conversion covers almost every major area of the Cadillac’s exterior without completely disguising the SUV underneath.

The Ice Carbon specification includes:

Sculpted dry-carbon bonnet with integrated ventilation

Bonnet deflector

Grille surround

Front bumper overlay

Front splitter

Carbon mirror covers

Front wheel arch extensions

Door mouldings

Vertical LED headlights

Rear wheel arch extensions

ESTHETE-specific forged wheels

Roof spoiler

Tailgate trim

Rear bumper overlay

Rear diffuser with integrated dual LED brake lights

Together, the components give the already enormous ESV a significantly wider and more aggressive appearance, while the pale carbon creates a softer contrast against the pearl-white bodywork.

No Cutting Or Permanent Body Modifications

Despite the scale of the transformation, LARTE Design says installation doesn’t require the Escalade’s factory bodywork to be cut.

Each ESTHETE component has been engineered around the Cadillac’s original mounting points and proportions. That also means important factory equipment such as parking sensors, driver assistance technology and the towing system continues to operate normally.

The mechanical package is left untouched too, so all of the changes are focused on appearance rather than extracting additional performance.

We’ve previously seen LARTE take a similar approach with its Burgundy dry-carbon Cadillac Escalade-V ESV, while the tuner has also created a much brighter pink carbon Escalade.

Autoclave-Cured Carbon Made In Germany

Every carbon component is produced using an autoclave curing process and manufactured to a Class-A surface standard.

According to LARTE, this production method provides accurate geometry, lower component weight and improved long-term colour stability. The parts are produced using the same TÜV-certified processes applied across the company’s wider range of tuning programmes.

All ESTHETE components are manufactured in Germany before being packaged for international shipping. Installation assistance is also available through LARTE Design’s global network of partners.

Supercharged V8 Power Remains Untouched

Underneath all that Ice Carbon remains Cadillac’s rather serious supercharged 6.2-litre V8.

The Escalade-V ESV produces 682 hp (508 kW) and 885 Nm (653 lb-ft) of torque, sent through a 10-speed automatic transmission and standard all-wheel-drive system.

Despite its considerable dimensions, Cadillac claims the performance SUV can sprint from 0 to 97 km/h (60 mph) in just 4.4 seconds.

LARTE hasn’t attempted to improve those numbers. Instead, the ESTHETE package has been designed to give the exterior a level of visual drama more in keeping with the V8 performance lurking underneath.

Part Of LARTE’s Level 2 Customisation Programme

LARTE categorises ESTHETE as part of its Customisation Level 2 programme, where personalisation extends beyond simply choosing different accessories or finishes.

The company has applied the same philosophy to vehicles from Lamborghini, Mercedes-AMG, BMW and Porsche, with customers able to commission colours and finishes tailored specifically to their cars.