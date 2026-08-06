Porsche 911 Turbo S Land Down Under Celebrates 75 Years of Porsche Australia

Porsche has revealed an extraordinary one-off 911 Turbo S created to celebrate 75 years of the brand’s presence in Australia. Known as the 911 Turbo S Land Down Under, the bespoke sports car showcases what is possible through Porsche’s Sonderwunsch personalisation programme.

The unique model will first embark on a display tour across Australia before its long-term future is decided. Porsche has not confirmed whether it will eventually be sold, but if it does reach a private collector, its value is expected to comfortably exceed the standard car’s starting price.

The regular Porsche 911 Turbo S Coupe starts at AUD $577,300 (approximately R6,7m) before on-road costs, meaning this one-off creation could realistically approach the AUD $1 million mark (approximately R11,7m) once its exclusivity is taken into account.

A Collaboration Between Porsche and Contemporary Art

The project was developed jointly by Porsche’s Sonderwunsch division, the Style Porsche design team and contemporary artist Werner Bronkhorst.

Based on the latest 911 Turbo S, the car features a remarkable handcrafted Chromaflair paint finish that transitions from Terra Australis Red along the lower body to Southern Cross Blue across the upper surfaces.

This is the first time Porsche has applied this complex colour-shifting finish to a vehicle destined for the Australian market. The process requires seven individual layers of paint, each applied by hand to create the dramatic visual effect.

Interior Inspired by Australia’s Natural Beauty

Inside, the cabin receives an equally bespoke treatment.

Dark Night Blue is paired with a specially created Coolibah Brown leather, while numerous design touches pay tribute to Australia’s iconic scenery. References to landmarks including Uluru and the Blue Mountains are integrated throughout the interior.

Silky Oak wood trim adds a distinctly Australian character, while the headliner features embroidery inspired by the southern hemisphere night sky.

One of the most playful details is hidden beneath the active rear spoiler. When it rises above 80 km/h (50 mph), it reveals the message: “See ya later mate.”

Hybrid Powertrain Remains Unchanged

Mechanically, the special edition remains identical to the standard 911 Turbo S.

Power comes from Porsche’s 3.6-litre twin-turbocharged flat-six engine, working alongside a hybrid system and sending power to all four wheels through an eight-speed PDK dual-clutch transmission.

Combined output stands at 523 kW (701 hp) and 800 Nm (590 lb-ft), allowing the flagship 911 to sprint from 0 to 100 km/h in just 2.5 seconds.

Exclusivity Comes at a Price

Porsche Australia has not disclosed what this one-off commission cost to create.

However, the bespoke paintwork alone highlights the level of craftsmanship involved. Even selecting a standard Paint to Sample finish through the Sonderwunsch programme is expensive but this Chromaflair option can cost as much as AUD $100,000 (approximately R1,1m).