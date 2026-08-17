Wild Gunther Werks GXR-Evo Takes The Porsche 993 To New Extremes

Gunther Werks used Monterey Car Week to pull the covers off what could be its most serious air-cooled creation yet. Called the GXR-Evo, this heavily reworked Porsche 911 is the company’s fastest and most extreme naturally aspirated model to date.

Based on the 993-generation 911, the GXR-Evo takes Gunther Werks’ familiar carbon-bodied formula and pushes it much closer to dedicated race car territory. Just 15 examples are planned worldwide.

Extreme Aero Gives The GXR-Evo A Motorsport Look

There is very little subtle about the GXR-Evo’s bodywork. An enormous rear wing dominates the rear end, joined by an equally serious diffuser, rear wheel covers and a shark fin running down from the roof.

Up front, Gunther Werks has fitted a substantial splitter, large cooling openings and aggressive aerodynamic elements around the front wheel arches. The company has not published an overall downforce figure, but says the package generates considerable downforce at the front while the rear wing has been designed specifically around high-downforce performance.

It is probably one of the closest things we have seen to a modern GT racing aero package wrapped around the shape of a classic Porsche 993.

Double-Wishbone Suspension And Race-Spec Hardware

Producing serious aerodynamic load requires a chassis capable of dealing with it, so the changes underneath are just as significant.

The GXR-Evo switches to a double-wishbone front suspension layout, bringing its architecture closer to that of a modern Porsche 911 GT3. JRZ three-way adjustable dampers with remote reservoirs are fitted at all four corners.

Stopping power comes from Brembo Pista racing brakes, while lightweight magnesium centre-lock wheels help trim unsprung mass.

Carbon Fibre Diet Drops Weight To Just 1,082 KG

Weight reduction has been taken particularly seriously.

Gunther Werks says approximately 95 kg has been removed, bringing dry weight down to just 1,082 kg. The extensive carbon fibre bodywork plays a major role, but the company says virtually every component was examined to find opportunities to remove unnecessary mass.

That makes the GXR-Evo exceptionally light by modern performance car standards, particularly given the level of chassis and aerodynamic hardware fitted.

Naturally Aspirated Flat-Six Revving To 9,000 RPM

Rather than turning to turbocharging for the flagship GXR-Evo, Gunther Werks has stuck with a high-revving naturally aspirated engine.

Developed together with Rothsport Racing, the air-cooled 4.0-litre flat-six produces 455 hp (339 kW) and can spin to an impressive 9,000 rpm.

A slide-valve throttle-body arrangement replaces conventional butterfly throttles. The system is designed to improve airflow and volumetric efficiency while delivering an even sharper response when the driver gets back onto the throttle.

Then there is the exhaust. Gunther Werks has gone with a straight-pipe setup, which should make a naturally aspirated air-cooled flat-six approaching 9,000 rpm sound every bit as dramatic as you would expect.

It Still Has A Six-Speed Manual

The stripped-out cabin leaves little doubt about the GXR-Evo’s intentions.

There is a quick-release steering wheel, MoTeC digital display, racing bucket seat, six-point harness and additional motorsport equipment. An air-jack system is also available, further blurring the line between a road-going restomod and a proper competition machine.

Despite all of that, Gunther Werks has resisted the temptation to install a sequential transmission.

Instead, the GXR-Evo retains an extensively upgraded version of the Getrag G50 six-speed manual gearbox.

That combination of an old-school manual, naturally aspirated air-cooled engine and modern chassis technology could end up being one of the biggest attractions of the entire project.

Only 15 Gunther Werks GXR-Evo Models Will Be Built

Production will be exceptionally limited, with just 15 examples destined for customers around the world.

Pricing has not been announced, although exclusivity, engineering and the extent of the modifications mean this will undoubtedly sit towards the very top of the Porsche restomod market.

For Gunther Werks, the GXR-Evo looks like the culmination of years spent refining the 993 platform. It takes the company’s familiar recipe of low weight, carbon fibre construction and naturally aspirated power and turns everything up several levels.