KTM X-Bow GT-XR Gets 592 HP Factory 600 Upgrade And Evo Aero

The KTM X-Bow GT-XR is getting more power, sharper aerodynamics and a few welcome cabin upgrades as the Austrian sports car business begins its next chapter under Belgian ownership.

It’s the first update since the division changed hands last year, with the new Factory 600 performance package and Evo aero kit leading the changes.

New Ownership For KTM’s Sports Car Business

KTM’s financial restructuring prompted the sale of its sports car operation to a Belgian investment consortium involving the de Mévius family. The transaction was completed in October 2025, with production retained in Graz and KTM continuing to license the X-Bow name.

Rally-raid driver Guillaume de Mévius is among the investors behind the business, bringing a direct motorsport connection to the project. His family’s business interests also include a stake in brewing giant AB InBev.

For the GT-XR, that new chapter starts with upgrades aimed at making it both quicker and easier to live with.

Factory 600 Package Lifts Output To 592 bhp

The Factory 600 package turns up the Audi-sourced 2.5-litre turbocharged five-cylinder engine to 592 bhp (441 kW), an increase of 99 bhp (74 kW).

An upgraded intake manifold, turbocharger and intercooler deliver the extra output, giving the lightweight GT-XR a substantial performance boost.

It also takes the road car closer to the output discussed when KTM’s road-legal X-Bow GT2 project first emerged.

Evo Aero Kit Adds More Racing Influence

The GT-XR already has obvious motorsport roots, but the new Evo package pushes its appearance further towards the GT2 racer.

The changes include a more pronounced front splitter, additional canards and new louvres in the wings. The kit draws on the competition car’s aerodynamic treatment, giving buyers a more aggressive alternative to the standard bodywork.

Extracting serious performance from the X-Bow is hardly a new idea, as earlier projects such as the Wimmer RS-tuned X-Bow GT demonstrated.

Apple CarPlay And Android Auto Join The Cabin

The updates aren’t limited to power and aero. All X-Bows now receive a 7-inch infotainment display with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, making navigation and music easier to access on the road.

Conventional folding side mirrors also become the standard fitment, while the camera-based rear-view arrangement moves to the options list.

Buyers can now specify a Capristo exhaust system, too, adding another choice for those who want more character from the five-cylinder engine.

Taken together, the changes give the GT-XR more scope for personalisation, whether the priority is extra performance, a stronger racing look or some everyday convenience.