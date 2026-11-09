Final Mercedes-Benz SLR McLaren Stirling Moss Could Fetch R100 Million

The last Mercedes-Benz SLR McLaren Stirling Moss ever built is heading to auction with just 52.9 km (32.9 miles) on the clock. It’s the only one finished in Fire Opal Red, and RM Sotheby’s puts its value above US$6 million (approx. R100 million).

A 650 hp tribute to Stirling Moss

In 1955, Stirling Moss and navigator Denis Jenkinson won the Mille Miglia in a Mercedes-Benz 300 SLR, averaging 157.7 km/h (97.96 mph) over roughly 1,600 km of Italian public roads. More than half a century later, Mercedes-Benz and McLaren marked the achievement with a run of just 75 speedsters.

The Stirling Moss did away with the SLR coupé’s roof, windscreen and side windows. Two small deflectors are all that sit between the occupants and the wind. The 5.4-litre supercharged AMG V8 produces 650 hp (478 kW), good for 0 to 97 km/h (60 mph) in 3.5 seconds. Mercedes-Benz lists a top speed of 350 km/h (217 mph).

The final SLR Stirling Moss was commissioned by royalty

Chassis 75 of 75 was commissioned by Kuwait’s royal family and delivered new to Switzerland. The Fire Opal Red bodywork is matched by red leather with yellow stitching, while widened seats and aluminium-based Alutex trim set the cabin apart from the usual carbon fibre finish. It also has a stereo, a feature reportedly fitted to just two examples.

The car has since been brought into compliance with US federal requirements and registered for road use there. It’s believed to be the only Stirling Moss to have gone through that process.

From R59 million at Bonhams to a R100 million valuation

A standard SLR Stirling Moss cost around €750,000 (R13.83 million) when new. This example sold without reserve at Bonhams in Belgium in October 2024, fetching €3.22 million (R59.37 million) including fees. That was well above the €1.5 million to €2.5 million (R27.66 million to R46.09 million) pre-sale estimate.

Online bidding opens on 25 November and closes on 2 December 2026. As it’s an RM Sotheby’s Sealed sale, the final price will stay private.