Bentley Adds Apple CarPlay and Android Auto to Older Continental GT and Flying Spur Models

Bentley’s second-generation Continental GT, GT Convertible and Flying Spur are getting a factory-backed infotainment upgrade. Available through Bentley retailers for eligible cars built between 2012 and 2019, the retrofit adds a larger touchscreen, faster hardware and support for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Which Bentley Models Can Get the Infotainment Upgrade?

The upgrade is designed for the second-generation Continental GT, Continental GT Convertible and Flying Spur. Bentley’s design team helped develop the unit to fit the original dashboard, with on-screen graphics that take their cues from the brand’s current models.

A 9.7-Inch Touchscreen Takes Over Climate Controls

The new 9.7-inch touchscreen has a 2K resolution, making maps and menus easier to read. A faster processor cuts the delay between tapping the screen and getting a response. The retrofit also removes the physical heater controls and moves the climate settings onto the display.

Apple CarPlay and Android Auto Work Wired or Wirelessly

Both systems support wireless connectivity or a wired connection via the USB-A ports in the centre console. Plugging in also charges your phone. Calls can be handled through the touchscreen or by voice, and music plays through the Bentley’s audio system with bass, treble and balance adjustments available.

The new unit also supports FM and AM radio, plus DAB+ in cars previously equipped with DAB. SiriusXM support is limited to the US.

The built-in navigation gets updated maps, speed limit information and a choice of 2D or 3D route guidance. Owners can update the map data over time, so there’s still a reason to use Bentley’s own navigation even with phone mirroring on board.

Where to Get the Bentley Infotainment Upgrade

Bentley retailers offer the retrofit. For owners who regularly use their phone for directions and music, the biggest change is having both within easy reach on a screen designed to fit the original dash.