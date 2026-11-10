New Lotus Esprit to Get Twin-Turbo V8 With More Than 671 HP (500 kW)

Lotus’ next supercar is taking shape. Horse Powertrain has confirmed its new W40 V8 will power the Type 135, the mid-engined hybrid widely expected to revive the Esprit name. The engine alone will deliver more than 671 hp (500 kW) and 800 Nm (590 lb-ft).

A 4.0-Litre Twin-Turbo V8 Built for Tight Spaces

The W40 places both turbochargers between the cylinder banks. This ‘hot-vee’ layout keeps the 4.0-litre V8 compact, which makes it easier to package behind the cabin. Horse says the engine weighs 200 kg.

Lotus Is Targeting More Than 1,000 hp

Lotus has previously indicated that the V8 hybrid will produce more than 1,000 hp (746 kW). CEO Feng Qingfeng has named the 1,036 hp (773 kW) Ferrari 849 Testarossa as its main rival.

An electric motor is integrated into the eight-speed dual-clutch gearbox, which can handle up to 1,050 Nm (774 lb-ft). That’s the same torque figure the McLaren P1 produced. Lotus has yet to confirm the Type 135’s combined torque output.

A V6 Hybrid Will Sit Below the V8

The Type 135 will slot between the Emira sports car and the limited-run electric Evija. An entry-level V6 hybrid is also planned, with Horse’s W30 twin-turbo unit expected to do the job. The V6 can produce up to 536 hp (400 kW) and 700 Nm (516 lb-ft) on its own.

Combined output could exceed 700 hp (522 kW) once the electric motor is factored in. That would put the V6 Lotus in the same conversation as the 819 hp (611 kW) Ferrari 296 GTB and McLaren’s forthcoming McL 820. Lotus has yet to confirm the V6 hybrid’s final specifications.