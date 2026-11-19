Volkswagen is giving the T-Roc R a second generation, and this time the compact performance SUV gets a trick from the Golf R. The move to the MQB evo platform brings a torque-vectoring rear axle, a Nürburgring driving mode and the first 48-volt mild-hybrid engine fitted to a Volkswagen R model.

Volkswagen T-Roc R Gets a 245 kW Mild-Hybrid Engine

The 2.0-litre turbocharged EA888 four-cylinder returns in evo5 form, producing 328 hp (245 kW) and 420 Nm (310 lb-ft). A belt-driven starter-generator forms part of the 48-volt system, while an electric supercharger helps build boost at low revs before the exhaust-driven turbo takes over. Volkswagen has kept some character in the exhaust, too, with pops on the overrun and a start-up function that briefly lifts the engine to 3,000 rpm.

A seven-speed DSG and 4MOTION all-wheel drive are standard. With launch control, the T-Roc R reaches 100 km/h (62 mph) in 5.0 seconds and tops out at an electronically limited 250 km/h (155 mph). That puts it in much the same territory as the outgoing car. The bigger improvement should be how quickly the engine responds when you get back on the throttle.

Torque Vectoring Brings Drift and Nürburgring Modes

Volkswagen has fitted stiffer springs, firmer damper mounts and a stiffer rear anti-roll bar, along with revised tuning for the standard DCC adaptive dampers. The more interesting change is at the rear axle, where a torque splitter can vary how much drive goes to each rear wheel. That’s what gives the T-Roc R its closed-course Drift mode.

Special mode might be the one you’d use more often. Developed for the Nürburgring Nordschleife, it runs the dampers softer than Race mode to help the car settle over bumps. Volkswagen also lets drivers switch stability control off completely, and the DSG will hold a gear at the limiter in manual mode.

R Styling and an Optional Akrapovič Exhaust

The usual R cues are all there, from the gloss-black trim and larger bumper intakes to blue brake calipers and four exhaust outlets. Silver 19-inch alloys are standard, with forged 20-inch wheels and a titanium Akrapovič exhaust available as options. Inside, there are R sports seats, a steering wheel with a dedicated R button and model-specific Digital Cockpit Pro displays, including a lap timer and a readout showing where the all-wheel-drive system is sending torque.

Volkswagen T-Roc R Price and Launch Timing

German pre-orders open at €59,995 (approx. R1,1m). Considering the first generation never made it to South Africa, we see no reason that this new offering will see local roads.