Lamborghini has revealed the Temerario Spyder, and the biggest surprise is what happens behind the seats. The Huracán Spyder’s fabric roof makes way for a retractable hardtop, a first for a Lamborghini Spyder. Better still, you can lower the rear window with the roof up to hear more of that twin-turbo V8.

Lamborghini’s First Retractable Hardtop Folds Vertically

Ten electric actuators tuck the two-piece roof vertically beneath the rear deck. Lamborghini says the all-electric mechanism runs more quietly than a conventional electro-hydraulic setup, but the clever bit is where the roof ends up. With the panels stowed low behind the seats, the centre of gravity drops by 3 mm and the front-to-rear weight distribution stays the same.

Lamborghini says a horizontal arrangement would have raised the centre of gravity by 7 mm and shifted it 11 mm rearwards. Buyers can specify exposed carbon fibre for the roof. Lamborghini has yet to say how long the roof takes to open or how fast you can drive while operating it.

Twin-Turbo Hybrid V8 Revs to 10,250 RPM

The Spyder carries over the coupé’s 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 and three electric motors, delivering a combined 907 hp (677 kW). The V8 itself produces 730 Nm (538 lb-ft) and revs to 10,000 rpm, with launch control briefly lifting the limit to 10,250 rpm.

Lamborghini claims 0 to 100 km/h (62 mph) in 2.8 seconds and 0 to 200 km/h (124 mph) in 7.3 seconds. That’s one tenth and two tenths behind the coupé respectively, while the top speed is identical at 343 km/h (213 mph).

Reinforced Chassis and More Room Than the Huracán Spyder

Lamborghini reinforced the structure around the cabin to recover stiffness lost with the removal of the fixed roof. The Spyder also gives taller drivers more room with the roof closed. Compared with the Huracán Evo Spyder, there’s an extra 46 mm of legroom, 22 mm of headroom and 9 mm of shoulder and elbow room. Lamborghini says drivers just over 1.98 m tall can fit behind the wheel.

Lamborghini Temerario Spyder Pricing

South African pricing is yet to be confirmed but with the Coupé priced from R6,995,000, the Spyder would start from around R7,900,000.