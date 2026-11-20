Volkswagen has given its smallest electric GTI the full Clubsport treatment. The ID. Polo GTI Clubsport Concept sends up to 388 hp (289 kW) through the front wheels, wears arches 50 mm wider on each side and trades its back seats for a steel roll cage. This is the widebody hatch VW teased earlier this week.

The two-door show car is a one-off for now. The more interesting question is how much of the work underneath could carry over to a road-going Clubsport.

Volkswagen ID. Polo GTI Clubsport Does 0–100 km/h in 4.7 Seconds

The concept shares its MEB+ platform and front-wheel-drive layout with the standard ID. Polo GTI. The regular car’s 223 hp (166 kW) motor makes way for the larger AP550 unit, tuned here to deliver 371 hp (277 kW), with a short overboost taking that to 388 hp (289 kW). Torque peaks at 550 Nm (406 lb-ft).

That cuts the 0–100 km/h (0–62 mph) sprint from 6.8 seconds to 4.7 seconds. An electronically controlled limited-slip differential helps the front tyres put that torque down, while a redesigned front subframe, revised mounts and a new anti-roll bar make room for the bigger motor.

The 52 kWh battery retains the standard car’s 105 kW DC charging limit, but has been reworked to sustain higher output during track driving. Top speed is 238 km/h (148 mph). Ceramic brakes work with the regenerative braking system to keep pedal feel consistent as the car blends the two.

Wider Arches and a Track-Tuned Chassis

The extra 50 mm on each side makes room for 19-inch BBS wheels, wider tyres and a broader track. Volkswagen also reworked the wheel housings and suspension towers to accommodate the new setup.

The Clubsport keeps the standard car’s MacPherson struts up front and torsion-beam rear axle. Revised geometry, retuned DCC adaptive dampers and a 15 mm drop in ride height give it a more track-focused setup.

Two Doors, a Big Rear Wing and a Roll Cage

The front bumper and wings form one wraparound panel, framing slimmer headlights, outer air intakes and a vented bonnet. Removing the rear doors gives the swollen arches room to run into deeper side skirts. At the back, a larger diffuser and a substantial rear wing generate downforce.

Inside, two Recaro buckets sit ahead of a steel roll cage. Volkswagen uses its soft-touch ArtVelours fabric across the front of the cabin.

Will Volkswagen Build an ID. Polo GTI Clubsport?

A hotter electric Polo was already on the radar. Earlier reports pointed to a road-going ID. Polo GTI Clubsport with simulated gear changes. This concept shows how far VW can push the platform with a bigger motor, a reworked front axle and a battery tuned for sustained track use.

Volkswagen has yet to confirm a production version. If one does happen, expect rear doors, back seats and a smaller wing. How much of that 388 hp (289 kW) makes it to the road is the figure worth watching.