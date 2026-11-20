A rear-end crash gave an American BMW M5 owner the chance to build the wagon BMW skipped. The project started with a standard F90 M5 sedan and ended with a Touring body, the factory M5 CS look and a reported 627 hp (468 kW) from its twin-turbo V8.

How an F90 BMW M5 Became a Touring

The F90 M5 shares its roots with the G30 5 Series sedan, so the related G31 5 Series Touring was the natural donor. BMW never officially sold the G31 in the United States, which made sourcing the wagon hardware part of the challenge. The conversion reportedly uses genuine BMW components throughout.

The detail that sells it is the rear window. It opens independently of the tailgate, just as it does on a factory 5 Series Touring. You can drop a bag into the boot without lifting the whole hatch.

Frozen Deep Green and M5 CS V8 Power

The owner went with Frozen Deep Green and 20-inch wheels finished in Gold Bronze, a combination straight out of the M5 CS playbook. The matte BMW Individual paint was a $5,000 (R87,632) option in the US. Inside, the CS-inspired treatment includes carbon-fibre bucket seats, an Alcantara-wrapped steering wheel and CS door sills.

The 4.4-litre twin-turbo S63 V8 was reportedly tuned to match the CS, with peak torque quoted at 750 Nm (553 lb-ft). The chassis is said to follow the same recipe. On the factory CS, that meant 10 percent stiffer springs and a ride height roughly 5 mm lower than the M5 Competition’s.

How It Compares With the G99 BMW M5 Touring

The G99 brought the M5 Touring to US showrooms for the first time. Its plug-in hybrid powertrain takes the US-spec wagon to about 2,508 kg, roughly 635 kg heavier than the F90 M5 CS sedan. The custom build brings the estate body to the last M5 generation powered solely by a V8.

For context, BMWBLOG puts a factory M5 CS sedan at around $107,000 (R1,875,325) on the US used market, compared with about $60,500 (R1,060,347) for a standard F90 M5. This Touring still carries its original M5 VIN and accident history, and its one-off body makes it hard to put a price on. Photographer Jackson Bradley captured the finished car.

Images via @carsthatienjoy