Jaguar Have Revealed The 405 kW F-PACE SVR

As expected, here we have the fastest and most powerful F-PACE ever made.

Thanks to a visit to the SVO team, the power now comes from the 5.0-litre V8 supercharged petrol engine which produces 405kW (543 hp) and 680Nm, enabling it to reach 100 km/h in 4.3 seconds and go on to a top speed of 283 km/h.

“The F-PACE SVR delivers the handling and agility to match its performance. Everything from the steering to the bespoke suspension set-up has been tuned specifically for our performance SUV and the result is a vehicle that lives up to the promise of both the F-PACE and SVR names.” said Mike Cross, Chief Engineer, Vehicle Integrity, Jaguar Land Rover.

Aero enhancements include larger air intakes at the front and side fender vents that lower pressure in the wheel arches, reduce lift and provide additional cooling while also optimising high-speed stability. In addition, unique wheel arch extensions and lower body mouldings provide a low-slung muscularity that sets the SVR apart. At the back there is a unique spoiler is joined by a new bumper housing the quad tailpipes of the Active Exhaust system.

The SVR bonnet features vents to help extract hot air from the engine bay and provides visual evidence of the SVR’s intent.

Inside, the F-PACE SVR features slimline performance front seats that provide enhanced lateral support and have signature lozenge quilting and embossed SVR logo. In addition, unique rear seats echo the heavily sculpted designs up front and the SUV’s sports car character is underlined by the Sport Shift Selector. Finally, the SVR branded steering wheel features tactile aluminium paddle shifters.

For all its performance, the SVR retains the practicality and versatility inherent to the family, with its 650-litre loadspace (with rear seats up) unaffected by its enhanced performance. Jaguar’s SUV keeps passengers connected and entertained on the move with 4G WiFi for up to eight devices and is also equipped with the advanced Touch Pro infotainment system with 10-inch touchscreen and a 12.3-inch HD instrument cluster.

Four interior colour themes help to highlight the vehicle’s high performance personality; Red with Jet, Light Oyster with Jet, Siena Tan with Jet and Jet with Light Oyster stitching.

F-PACE SVR will come to South Africa in the second half of 2018. Pricing will be announced closer to launch.