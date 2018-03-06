Meet The Toyota GR Supra Racing Concept

Toyota used the Geneva Motor Show to show the world it’s new Toyota GR Supra Racing Concept but also give us our closest official look yet of what’s to come.

Not only does it demonstrate Toyota’s commitment to bringing the Supra back to the market. It also shows the future potential for a car that can deliver high performance both on road and track.

This concept is a compact, two-door car with a pure front-engine/rear-wheel drive configuration and makes use of advanced lightweight materials in its construction.

It has been created by Toyota Gazoo Racing and the large “90” race number on its doors is a historical reference to Supra’s codename and a big visual clue to the fact that this concept heralds Supra’s return in a fifth generation.

Other than the fact that the concept sits on BBS wheels and Brembo brakes, there is not much technical information given at this stage.