News

Now We Hear The V6 Audi R8 Is Not Happening

By Zero2Turbo

Just yesterday we heard about a possible V6-powered Audi R8 headed for the New York Auto Show next week and now another source says this is not happening.

Related Posts

We Could See The Biturbo V6 Audi R8 Next Week

New A8 Will Be Last Audi With The Silky Smooth W12 Engine

Road & Track spoke with an Audi spokesperson recently who told them unequivocally that “there is no V6 planned for the R8.” So, that leaves the 540 hp R8 V10 as the bottom spec for Audi’s mid-engine supercar.

In any case, Audi Sport has its hands full, with more high-performance SUVs to come, and its first all-electric model, the e-Tron GT confirmed to arrive in 2020.

Recent spy shots show a facelifted version of the R8 is coming and we are still hoping they build a hardcore GT version in the future.

Source Road & Track
You might also like
News

We Could See The Biturbo V6 Audi R8 Next Week

News

New A8 Will Be Last Audi With The Silky Smooth W12 Engine

News

Audi Sport e-tron GT Almost Certainly Marks End Of The R8

News

We Can Expect A New Audi Model Every 3 Weeks This Year

News

Audi Confirms Four-Door e-Tron GT As Flagship EV for 2020

News

The Audi R8 Could Be Killed Off

Comments

Follow Us @zero2turbo