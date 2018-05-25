Dodge Viper To Return In 2020 With Naturally Aspirated 558HP (410 kW) V8

The V10 Viper is dead but on the 30th anniversary of the original Viper’s debut we should see a new ‘entry-level’ Viper hit the scene.

According to Car and Driver, come 2020 the Dodge Viper will return with a 558 hp (410 kW) naturally aspirated V8 with a range topping 710 hp (522 kW) V8 shared with the brand’s future Hellcat muscle cars.

The Viper will retain its distinctive shape, meaning a front-engine, rear-drive setup is inevitable. The lower power means weight-saving will be a priority – an aluminium spaceframe and carbon bodywork is expected, although it’ll be built by an outside contractor, given the closing of the Viper factory last year.

It will likely be launched as a convertible, with a Coupé following some time after its reveal. Later on, the 710 hp version will arrive, likely in the form of a hardcore variant akin to the Viper ACR of 2016.

Since a very young age the Dodge Viper has held a special place in my heart so this is brilliant news to hear on a Friday!