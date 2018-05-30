News

It Turns Out Richard Hammond’s Rimac Crash Was Good Marketing For The Company

By Zero2Turbo

The company’s head of sales, Kreso Coric, has called Hammond’s crash “the best marketing ever.”

Related Posts

R25 Million Rimac C_Two Sold Out In Three Weeks

Rimac C_Two Is Official With 1.97s 0 to 100 KM/H Sprint

Almost a year ago, on June 10, 2017, Richard Hammond cheated death during a hillclimb event held in Hemberg, Switzerland when he lost control of a Rimac Concept One, rolling it a few times before coming to a stop with the wheels facing the sky. He did suffer some injuries, but he is all good now.

That day turned out to be rather profitable for Rimac as Coric admitted they sold three cars the very same day.

When life gives you lemons… You know how it goes but Coric was very concerned about the incident and proceeded to state that “it was scary and serious and it could have ended in a different way and we could have ended up needing a new job.”

Source Autocar
You might also like
News

R25 Million Rimac C_Two Sold Out In Three Weeks

News

Rimac C_Two Is Official With 1.97s 0 to 100 KM/H Sprint

News

Rimac Concept_Two Will Pack A Ridiculous 1,914 HP

News

New Rimac Hypercar Will Be A Game Changer

News

Faster and More Expensive Rimac ‘Concept Two’ Coming Next Year

Video

Watch A Rimac Concept_One Drag Race A Bugatti Veyron

Comments
WhatsApp chat WhatsApp us