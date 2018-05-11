Lister Teases Beastly Jaguar F-Pace SVR As ‘World’s Fastest SUV’

We know Lister Motor Company is capable of producing cars packing a lot of heat but they also start with a significant advantage in the form of SVR models from Jaguar.

We saw their Lister Thunder based on the F-Type SVR and now they are teasing us with what might become the ‘world’s fastest suv’ which is clearly based on the F-Pace.

This new limited-run machine will be heavily modified Jaguar F-Pace SVR and is set to feature a 670 hp (500 kW) engine making it 128 hp (95 kW) more powerful than the stock F-Pace SVR.

While the F-Type R-based Thunder will be limited to 99 models, the as-yet-unnamed SUV is set to feature a larger production run of 250 cars.