News

The Cullinan Completes The Rolls-Royce Offerings

By Tokoloho Mogotlane

According to the words of Torsten Müller-Ötvös, CEO of Rolls-Royce, the recently launched SUV called the Cullinan has completed the brand’s model line up. This means that we shouldn’t expect any new products from the luxury carmaker as five models currently under production are a complete puzzle.

With production of the Dawn, Ghost, Phantom, Wraith and now the Cullinan as well, Müller-Ötvös hints that thanks to the Cullinan, being the fifth model line, the marquee’s line up is now complete. The CEO also ruled out possibility of Rolls-Royce taking advantage of the booming market of the smaller SUV.

Related Posts

Thanks To Rolls-Royce, The V12 Still Has A Future (For Now)

Four Units Of Rolls-Royce Cullinan Allocated To South Africa…

“I’d never say never, never, never, but we don’t currently have any plans to expand our model line up any further,” said the CEO, adding that Rolls-Royce aims to maintain its reputation of selling special, high-end vehicles to lucky individuals with expensive taste rather than to chase high volume production. Furthermore, Rolls-Royce customers showed little interest in a smaller SUV.

Although this may come as a disappointment to those who were anticipating a small, ultra-luxury SUV, these are good news for the Cullinan as it will have no internal competition. In fact, not only does it boast positive feedback from customers, the SUV’s sales have far exceeded projections.

Yes, the Cullinan as an SUV is pretty much on a league of its own (though the Bentley Bentayga begs to differ) for now. But with Aston Martin’s plans of dishing out its own particularly luxurious SUV in the future, the Rolls-Royce’s days of glory may be numbered. The trouble is though that Aston plans to place its SUV under the Lagonda sub-brand which aims to the dominate the world of EVs while Rolls Royce is still adamant on retaining the V12 for now.

You might also like
News

Thanks To Rolls-Royce, The V12 Still Has A Future (For Now)

South Africa

Four Units Of Rolls-Royce Cullinan Allocated To South Africa This Year

News

Rolls-Royce Cullinan SUV Is Official

Tuning

Mansory Bring McLaren 720S, Ferrari 812 Superfast And More To Geneva

News

Rolls-Royce Are Building 35 Ghosts With A Real Silver Paint Job

News

Rolls-Royce Confirms SUV Will Be Called Cullinan

Comments
WhatsApp chat WhatsApp us