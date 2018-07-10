CrashNews

Lamborghini Huracan Spyder Gets Wedged Under Honda Civic In Chicago Crash

By Zero2Turbo

A Lamborghini Huracan Spyder suffered some substantial damage over the weekend after it slammed into the back of a Honda Civic wedging itself under the sedan in Chicago.

The reports (watch video below) mention that the Huracan was rear-ended by another car and rather than braking, the driver of the stealthy Italian supercar accidentally hit the accelerator, sending the car into the Civic.

Related Posts

Lamborghini To Apparently Launch Aventador SVJ With…

Novitec Make Lamborghini Huracan Performante Naughtier

From the pictures alone it is difficult to gauge how severe the damage is but we can see the passenger side front fender has been dented and bent and will need to be replaced. Unsurprisingly, the bumper has also been scratched and the hood damaged. The driver’s side half of the windshield has also been smashed.

The driver of the supercar was not phased at all about this incident and even mentioned he and his female partner would go shopping this week to find a replacement.

Source CBS Chicago
You might also like
News

Lamborghini To Apparently Launch Aventador SVJ With Nürburgring Lap Record

Tuning

Novitec Make Lamborghini Huracan Performante Naughtier

News

Lamborghini LB48H Hybrid Supercar Showcased at a Private Event

Zero2Turbo

Fully Restored Lamborghini Miura SVR Looks Out Of This World

South Africa

The Top 5 Fastest SUV’s You Can Currently Buy In South Africa

News

Lamborghini To Resist Downgrading To ‘Reinvent’ Their Cars With Hybrid…

Comments
WhatsApp chat WhatsApp us