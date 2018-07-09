The Four Stunning Options For Your Ferrari 488 Pista Piloti Ferrari

Last month Ferrari pulled the covers off a special edition 488 Pista called the 488 Pista Piloti Ferrari which only gave a preview of the Rosso Corsa (red) example but now the manufacturer has shared the other colour options which all look fantastic.

The other three colour options are Argento Nürburgring, Nero Daytona, and Blu Tour De France and if we were to choose our favourite, it would have to be the Blu Tour De France.

All the options get Italian racing stripes and the “PRO” lettering to represent the class that the car raced. The S-duct is in matte black, while the rear spoiler and vents are all in naked carbon fibre finish.

Aside from the paint colour, not much else can be changed when specc’ing your special Pista but you do have the option between the standard Grigio Corsa wheels in carbon fibre or matte black. Lastly you can choose black four-point harnesses instead of black seatbelts. Lastly, a matte carbon fiber trunk lid can be added.

As a reminder, the the 488 Pista Piloti Ferrari is only offered to customers involved in the brands race car programs and they will come with an official Ferrari Classiche certification.