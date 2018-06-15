Ferrari Reveal 488 Pista ‘Piloti Ferrari’ Tailor Made At Le Mans

The 24 Hours of Le Mans is one of the most prestigious races in the world so Ferrari decided it would be a fitting location to reveal a special Tailor Made 488 Pista.

It has been called the Piloti Ferrari and as you can see the design has been inspired by a 2017 WEC winning 488 GTE race car.

If you thinking it looks fantastic and you want it well you can’t have it. It is only available to customers involved in the company’s motor sports programmes. Those are the only people Ferrari will sell a Pista in this specification to.

This particular unit wears the number 51 and sports a matte black S-duct and carbon fibre dovetail, rear spoiler and vent surrounds. As you can see it also sports a new carbon fibre aero pack which probably costs an absolute fortune.

If you are one of these customers who can spec your 488 Pista like this, you have the option between Rosso Corsa, Blu Tour De France, Nero Daytona and Argento Nürburgring on the exterior but all come with the Italian flag center stripe.

Inside you get a special kind of fabric for the seat upholstery and carpet flooring, and features the Italian flag motif on the backrests as well as the paddle shifters. The trim is made of matte-finish carbon fibre, as is the numbered badges and sill plaques.