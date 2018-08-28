CrashVideo

Corvette Z06 Lets Go And Slams Into The Nurburgring Barriers

By Zero2Turbo

Since it is summer in Europe, the Nurburgring is open for public drives almost every day which generally means there are quite a few accidents with the less experienced drivers behind the wheels of various cars.

What we have here is a Chevy Corvette Z06 with Performance Package lapping the track at a steady but not super-fast pace. Going into a right corner, the driver keeps a good trajectory, but shortly after the apex the car mysteriously loses traction (too much gas maybe?). The next couple of seconds are crucial, but the driver misses the point where the car can be controlled and crashes into the barriers resulting in significant damage.

Related Posts

Hennessey Corvette Z06 Sounds Savage

World’s Fastest C7 Corvette Does 8 Second Quarter Mile

What’s the moral of the story? Unless you are a professional driver, always keep your ESC activated on track, remain focused, and pay attention to all the little details.

If you are ever in this situation, please get behind the barriers because fiddling on your phone not paying attention to the track is another accident waiting to happen.

You might also like
Tuning

Hennessey Corvette Z06 Sounds Savage

Tuning

World’s Fastest C7 Corvette Does 8 Second Quarter Mile

Video

Oops! GM Exec Bins A 2019 Corvette ZR1 Pace Car During IndyCar Race

Video

Dodge Demon Ego Somehow Bruised By Corvette ZR1

News

2019 Chevrolet Camaro Reveals Drastic Styling Changes

News

2019 Corvette ZR1 Hits 60 MPH In Just 2.85 Seconds

Comments
WhatsApp chat WhatsApp us