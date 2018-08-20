Rimac’s California Edition C_Two Gets Champagne Addition

The Rimac C_Two electric hypercar will be making it’s West Coast debut this week at the Monterey Car Week so they decided to bring a special California Edition with them.

Not only does it get a bright new paint job and some freshly designed wheels, you also get a tailored luxurious trunk compartment that can fit not one but two six-litre champagne bottles and the necessary crystal flutes, celebrating the “vibrant atmosphere” of the Monterey Car Week events.

As a reminder this hypercar packs a combined electrical output of 1,888 hp (1,408 kW) and 2,000 Nm of torque from four electric motors. This enables a 0 to 60 mph (96 km/h) sprint time of just 1.85 seconds and a 0 to 100 mph (160 km/h) time of just 4.3 seconds.

Rimac are only planning on building 150 examples of the C_Two for a price tag of about $2.1 million each with all of them having been sold already.