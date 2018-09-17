17-Year-Old Takes Driving Test In $4 Million Bugatti Chiron

For most of us, we took our driver’s test in something very plain and inconspicuous but what if your family has a garage that has nothing of the sort?

Earlier this month, Matt Spector (the test taker) was collected from school by The Stradman and taken to the DMV to take his test in the Molsheim hypercar.

As you can imagine with 1,500 horsepower under your right foot it would be fairly hard to remain calm during the test and although Matt did, he did lose a point for “jerky acceleration.”

You will be pleased to know he passed the test and very likely became the only person in the world to do so in a Bugatti.