Bugatti Chiron Will Not Attempt Top Speed Record

When the Chiron arrived back in 2016 petrol heads around the world have been wondering if it would attempt a top speed run.

It would need to beat the Koenigsegg Agera RS but now according to Motor Trend, Bugatti CEO Stephan Winkelmann confirmed there are no plans to take down that Swedish rival. How come? Because, according to Winkelmann, “to only talk top speed is not a priority for me.”

We know his brand outlook is different than that of his predecessor, Wolfgang Durheimer but we would still love to see this hypercar pushed to the limit.

“When I read in the past about the car and what we communicated about it, we were missing a big part of what the car is all about,” Winkelmann said. “You have cars of nice designs or others that are supersports cars that are fast and performing. It is much more important than showing one little slice of what this car is able to do.”

He did also point out that “261 mph is enough for me.”

For the top speed lovers we will have to wait and see what happens with the Hennessey Venom F5 and any new Koenigsegg creation.